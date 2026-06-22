Positioning Lagos as Africa’s premier investment destination

By Adeolu Olaoluwa

By any objective measure, Lagos has long occupied a unique place in Africa’s economic landscape. Home to more than 25 million people, accounting for roughly a third of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, and serving as the nation’s commercial nerve centre, the state possesses many of the ingredients required for economic greatness. Yet potential alone does not attract investment. Vision, leadership, policy consistency, and institutional stability do.

These are the qualities that have increasingly defined the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and nowhere was this more evident than at the recently concluded Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit, where the governor unveiled fresh investment opportunities across infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, tourism, technology, energy, and the creative economy.

More than a routine investment conference, Invest Lagos 3.0 represented a powerful statement of intent, a declaration that Lagos is not merely seeking investments but is deliberately positioning itself as Africa’s most attractive destination for global capital.

At the centre of this ambitious transformation is Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose leadership has combined strategic vision with practical execution in ways that continue to redefine the economic future of Lagos.

One of the recurring challenges facing many African economies is the tendency to focus on attracting investment without creating the enabling environment necessary to sustain it. Investors are ultimately drawn not by speeches but by infrastructure, regulatory certainty, market access, and governance stability. Sanwo-Olu appears to understand this reality better than most.

Speaking at the closing session of the summit, the governor emphasized that the success of Invest Lagos 3.0 would not be measured by the quality of conversations alone but by the investments, partnerships, and projects that emerge from them. That perspective reflects a leader focused on outcomes rather than optics.

Over the last six years, the Sanwo-Olu administration has pursued a deliberate strategy of strengthening the foundations upon which long-term economic growth depends. Massive investments in transportation, logistics, digital infrastructure, energy systems, healthcare facilities, and urban development have steadily improved Lagos’ competitiveness as an investment destination.

The governor’s message to investors was clear: Lagos is open for business, and the state is willing to provide the infrastructure and policy support necessary for businesses to thrive.

Perhaps no area better illustrates Sanwo-Olu’s developmental philosophy than infrastructure.

For the governor, infrastructure is not merely about roads and bridges; it is a catalyst for economic expansion, productivity, and investment attraction.

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit system, particularly the Blue Line and the ongoing Red Line project, represents one of the most ambitious urban transportation initiatives in Africa. By easing mobility challenges and reducing travel time, these projects are helping to improve the efficiency of economic activities across the metropolis.

Similarly, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, one of the largest and most modern ports in West Africa—is transforming Lagos into a regional logistics hub capable of connecting Nigerian businesses to continental and global markets.

Road expansion programmes across strategic economic corridors are also enhancing connectivity, while ongoing investments in energy infrastructure are addressing one of the most critical challenges confronting businesses.

These projects did not emerge by accident. They are the products of deliberate planning and consistent policy execution under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership.

The timing of Invest Lagos 3.0 is particularly significant given the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With a market of more than 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion, AfCFTA offers unprecedented possibilities for African businesses.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has consistently positioned Lagos as the natural gateway to this emerging continental marketplace.

The state’s strategic location, robust financial ecosystem, expanding transport infrastructure, and large consumer market provide significant advantages that few African cities can match.

At the summit, the governor reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Lagos maximises the opportunities presented by continental integration. His vision is clear: Lagos must become the preferred launchpad for businesses seeking access to African markets.

Among the most transformative announcements highlighted at the summit is the proposed Lagos International Financial Centre.

This initiative has the potential to fundamentally alter the financial architecture of not only Nigeria but Africa.

Global cities such as London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong have demonstrated how financial centres can drive economic growth, attract foreign direct investment, create high-value jobs, and strengthen international competitiveness.

By pursuing this vision, Sanwo-Olu is demonstrating remarkable foresight.

A successful Lagos International Financial Centre would deepen capital market activities, enhance financial innovation, attract multinational institutions, and reinforce Lagos’ status as the financial capital of Africa.

Such a project requires courage, ambition, and long-term thinking, qualities that have increasingly become hallmarks of the governor’s leadership style.

One of the most notable aspects of Invest Lagos 3.0 was its emphasis on economic diversification.

For too long, discussions around investment in Nigeria have focused disproportionately on oil and gas. Lagos is deliberately changing that narrative.

The Lagos State Medical Industrial and Innovation Zone (LASMIZ), highlighted during the summit, represents a bold attempt to transform healthcare into a major economic growth sector.

Beyond improving healthcare delivery, LASMIZ is expected to stimulate pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical research, biotechnology innovation, and healthcare-related investments.

Similarly, opportunities within the Lekki Economic Zone and the proposed $20 billion vehicle manufacturing plant underscore Lagos’ ambition to become a leading industrial centre on the continent.

These initiatives align with Sanwo-Olu’s broader objective of creating a diversified economy capable of generating sustainable employment and long-term prosperity.

Perhaps one of the most exciting dimensions of the summit was the spotlight on tourism, culture, entertainment, and the creative economy.

Lagos has long been recognized as Africa’s cultural capital, producing globally celebrated music, films, fashion, and artistic content. Under Sanwo-Olu, the state is moving aggressively to convert this cultural influence into economic value.

The successful hosting of Africa’s first E1 Electric Boat Race demonstrated Lagos’ capacity to host world-class events.

The planned revitalization of iconic attractions such as the Black Heritage Museum, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the historic Point of No Return in Badagry signals a renewed commitment to heritage tourism.

The proposed Lagos Film City project could further elevate the state’s status as Africa’s entertainment powerhouse while attracting significant local and foreign investment.

By integrating tourism, culture, hospitality, and entertainment into the state’s investment strategy, Sanwo-Olu is unlocking sectors capable of generating thousands of jobs and billions in economic value.

Perhaps the greatest lesson from Invest Lagos 3.0 is that transformational leadership is rarely about grand declarations alone.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat captured this reality when he emphasized that attracting long-term investment depends on policy continuity, institutional stability, and predictable governance structures.

These principles have largely characterized the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Investors value certainty. Businesses seek environments where policies are stable and institutions are reliable. Lagos under Sanwo-Olu has steadily cultivated that reputation.

The impressive turnout of over 300 international delegates at Invest Lagos 3.0 reflects growing confidence in the state’s economic direction.

More importantly, the strong interest generated across healthcare, technology, manufacturing, energy, agribusiness, tourism, and infrastructure demonstrates that Lagos is increasingly being viewed as a serious investment destination rather than merely a large market.

As Invest Lagos 3.0 concluded, one message resonated clearly: Lagos is no longer merely preparing for the future; it is actively building it.

The summit showcased a state that understands the demands of a rapidly changing global economy and is responding with innovation, strategic planning, and purposeful leadership.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves considerable credit for driving this transformation.

His administration has demonstrated that economic development is not achieved through chance but through deliberate policies, sustained investments, and visionary leadership.

The partnerships forged, investment commitments secured, and opportunities unveiled during Invest Lagos 3.0 represent more than economic transactions. They are building blocks in the larger project of creating a globally competitive Lagos.

If the trajectory established under Sanwo-Olu continues, Lagos will not merely be Africa’s business gateway, it will increasingly become the benchmark against which urban economic development on the continent is measured.

And that may ultimately be the most enduring legacy of Invest Lagos 3.0 and the exceptional leadership that made it possible.

•Olaoluwa writes from Ikeja, Lagos State