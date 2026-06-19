Portugal coach defends striker

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended his usage of Cristiano Ronaldo and said emotions were a primary factor in a World Cup draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Martinez made the comments after No. 7 Portugal gave up a 1-0 lead for the 1-1 draw in Group K on Wednesday in Houston. With his appearance, Ronaldo became the second man to play in six World Cups, joining Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

But unlike Messi, who scored three goals Tuesday in his 2026 World Cup opener to tie the record for the most goals in tournament history, Ronaldo extended a scoreless streak of five consecutive World Cup matches.

Ronaldo, 41, fired three shots. Just one of Portugal’s eight shots was on target — a sixth-minute score by midfielder Joao Neves. Ronaldo, the top scorer in soccer history, drew criticism from fans for his lack of production.

But Martinez said he never considered replacing Ronaldo with another player, despite Portugal’s lack of offensive fluidity.