Poor learning conditions threatening children’s future, Senate laments

… Assures of better schools

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate has pledged to improve learning conditions in schools across the country, saying access to clean water, sanitation facilities and safe learning environments is critical to helping Nigerian children realize their full potential.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Ireti Kingibe, gave the assurance while marking the 2026 International Day of the African Child with students from different schools at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Kingibe noted that inadequate access to basic amenities in schools continues to pose a major challenge to children’s education and development, stressing that governments and stakeholders must create conditions that enable children to learn and thrive.

She assured students drawn from secondary schools across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that efforts would be intensified to provide schools with facilities necessary for effective learning.

“As envisioned by the theme of this year’s Day of the African Child, which is ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa, your learning environments shall be improved upon with provisions of the basic amenities, particularly water, which is life itself,” she said.

“Water, toilet facilities, clean and safe learning environments that you deserve shall be provided at all levels for the actualisation of your dreams.”

The senator urged the children not to allow prevailing social and economic challenges to discourage them from pursuing their ambitions.

According to her, children are naturally endowed with dreams and aspirations and can attain greatness when given the necessary support and opportunities.

“Hold on to your dreams of greatness. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you,” she said.

The call comes amid growing concerns over the welfare of African children, many of whom continue to face poverty, poor access to education, child labour, trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Director of Training and Manpower Development at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Ebele Ulasi, disclosed that children account for about 75 per cent of victims of modern slavery in Africa.

She also revealed that NAPTIP records showed that children constituted 54 per cent of victims rescued by the agency in 2024.

Ulasi called for stronger commitment by governments, institutions and communities to protecting children and ensuring access to education, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

She said the figures underscore the urgent need for collective action to safeguard children’s rights and secure their future.

The event featured an essay competition among participating schools on topics focused on water, sanitation and environmental sustainability.

Government Secondary School, Kubwa, from Bwari Area Council emerged winner of the competition, while School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, came second and Government Secondary School, Kwali, finished third.

The annual Day of the African Child is commemorated to promote children’s rights and welfare and to draw attention to issues affecting their development across the continent.