From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

Justice and Rights Initiative (JRI) and the Human Rights Law Service (HURILAWS), have expressed worries over the poor implementation of the Benue State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019, seven years after its passage.

According to the rights groups, the poor implementation of the State ACJL 2019 has, among other consequences, continued to worsen congestion in correctional centres and overload magistrate court dockets across the state.

The groups, while expressing these concerns at a briefing in Makurdi on Friday, said despite sustained advocacy and awareness campaigns, critical stakeholders within the criminal justice sector have failed to fully comply with the provisions of the law meant to guarantee speedy and fair justice delivery in the state.

Speaking to newsmen, the acting Executive Director of JRI, Solomon Torluam, explained that the organisations had over the years partnered to promote the domestication and implementation of the law in Benue State.

According to Torluam, recent advocacy and assessment visits to security agencies and justice institutions revealed widespread non-compliance with several provisions of the ACJL by law enforcement authorities and other stakeholders.

Torluam noted that the assessment uncovered persistent violations relating to arrest procedures, detention, bail administration, issuance of warrants, legal advice, and delays in criminal trials.

He stated that many of the law’s innovative provisions designed to protect suspects’ rights and ensure professionalism in criminal investigations are routinely ignored by security agencies, particularly the police.

He explained that the ACJL clearly outlines how arrests should be carried out, including provisions prohibiting unnecessary handcuffing or restraint of suspects except under specific circumstances.

According to him, the law also requires security operatives to inform suspects of their rights, including the right to remain silent, consult a lawyer, and access free legal representation where necessary. He, however, lamented that these safeguards are often disregarded during arrests and detention processes.