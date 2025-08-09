Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has told presidential candidate Peter Obi that political pressure makes it challenging for presidents to keep their pledge of serving one term in office.

Sule’s words come against the myriad of reactions revolving around Obi’s promise to serve as a one-term president if elected in 2027.

While speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Friday, Sule warned Obi and others against ignoring the complexities of governance in Nigeria.

“Peter Obi might say he wants to do one term, but it is not up to him.

“Once he assumes office, powerful interests will pressure him, saying, ‘It’s our turn; you cannot do that to us,’ ‘we cannot allow you to do that,’ and ‘we will take you to court if you do that,’” Governor Sule stated.

Speaking further, Sule pointed out the current administration’s achievements.

“This is a government that is indeed going in the right direction. The government is doing everything possible to bring back the future of this government.

“This government has worked very hard to improve our foreign reserve, which is somewhere around 40 billion USD today.

“The government has worked very hard to improve oil production from roughly 1.1 to about 1.8 million barrels per day. Yes, we are still having problems with insecurity. There are more resources available for both states and the federal government to fight insecurity.

“There are still challenges. I was there when Mr President himself said there are challenges, so I want the governors and local government chairmen, based on the improved revenues you’re getting, to touch the lives of people who are actually going through challenges.

“If the president doesn’t believe there are challenges, he wouldn’t say that,” he added.