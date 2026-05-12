Police rescue abducted Nasarawa varsity students, arrest two suspects

The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued students abducted from the Engineering Faculty of Nasarawa State University, Gudi campus, and arrested two suspects linked to the kidnapping.

The suspects, identified as Abdullahi Yeyi Haro and Basiru Abdullahi, were arrested during intelligence-led operations carried out by security operatives in Gudi community. Police authorities described Haro as the alleged leader of the kidnapping syndicate behind the abduction.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, said the arrests followed “diligent investigation and sustained intelligence-coordinated tactical and strategic operations” aimed at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the attack.

The police confirmed that the abducted students had regained their freedom and reunited with their families, adding that the victims were currently receiving medical attention and other support after their time in captivity.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, commended officers involved in the operation for their professionalism, resilience and commitment to protecting lives across the state.

The command also assured residents that investigations were ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate and ensure all those connected to the crime were brought to justice.

“The command appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the public, whose timely information and collaboration greatly contributed to the success of the operation. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide useful information to security agencies to aid proactive crime prevention and prompt response,” the statement said.

The police further reaffirmed their determination to tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes in Nasarawa State, stressing that criminal groups would not be allowed to find safe haven anywhere within the state.