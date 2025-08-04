From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four suspects linked to the disappearance of a day-old baby at Okeyinmi Health Center, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the baby was born on Sunday, August 3rd, at about 8 pm, but reportedly disappeared on Monday morning at the Health Center.

According to a source, one of the nurses on duty discovered that the baby was missing when she wanted to care for the baby in the morning.

The unpleasant development was said to have thrown the baby’s mother and family as well as members of staff, and patients of the Center and the people in the area into confusion.

Members of staff and the security guard.on duty were immediately taken to the police station for interrogation.

The Commands Spokesperson, SP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has directed the State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to commence thorough investigation into the matter as well as ensure the recovery of the baby.

“The CP has directed the State CID to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the recovery of the baby.

“Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are giving us credible information that will aid the investigation process.”