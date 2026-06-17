Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, recover four guns, live cartridges, illicit drugs

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

At least thirty-two suspected cultists have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command with the recovery of firearms, ammunition, communication equipment, and illicit drugs in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

It was gathered that 25 suspects were arrested at the point of cult initiation at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state while the other seven were arrested at a criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi, Aniocha South local government area of the state.

Giving account of the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said; “acting on credible intelligence in the early hours of 16 June 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) stormed a suspected cult initiation ground at Agbarho following intelligence that members of the Eiye Confraternity allegedly linked to recent cult-related killings in Agbor were planning further acts of violence and the initiation of new members.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operatives came under gunfire from some of the suspects.

“The police team responded professionally during which two of the suspects sustained gun shot injuries.

Edafe disclosed that the operation resulted in the arrest of twenty-five suspects, while several others fled the scene.

He said, “Exhibits recovered during the operation include one pump-action shotgun and one cut-to-size firearm.

“The injured suspects are receiving medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing”, he added.

The police image-maker, also disclosed that operatives of the Command Anti-Cult Unit (CACU), acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi, on 14 June 2026.

The operation led to the arrest of seven suspected cultists namely: Obore Ndubrisi (26), Okafor Okene (25), Odinigie Sunday (26), Okohur Destiny (21), Felix Abraham (25), Aputa Israel (27), and Okolie Chinonso Peter (24).

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one (1) double-barrel gun, two (2) live cartridges, quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol, as well as a walkie-talkie.

The suspects and exhibits are currently in police custody while profiling and further investigations are ongoing”, he added.

According to Edafe, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operations and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating cultism, violent crime, and other forms of criminality across the State.

Photos: Suspected cultists arrested by the police in Agbarho, Ughelli North and Azagba-Ogwashi, Aniocha South LGAs of Delta State and items recovered from them.