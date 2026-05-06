Plateau: Many killed as gunmen attack mourners at mass burial site

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Many people were killed and several others wounded at Ndang village in Fan district of Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau when gunmen attacked villagers conducting a mass burial of seven victims of last night’s attack in the community.

The mourners buried victims of Tuesday’s attack, in which seven people, including an entire family of five. were killed.

The attack, which occurred at about 9 p.m., has heightened fear among residents amid growing concerns over recurring attacks in parts of the state.

A member of the community, Weng Christopher, said the assailants stormed the area and opened fire on unsuspecting victims.

The latest incident, our correspondent gathered, took place on Wednesday afternoon.

It was further gathered that the gunmen, who were watching the burial ceremony from the hills surrounding the community, suddenly descended and attacked them as they were digging the grave.

An eyewitness, Masara Kim, a journalist, told our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday that about five communities were experiencing simultaneous attacks by the terrorists.

He said that the mourners had just dug about a few metres before the terrorists struck, and they had to hurriedly dump the bodies into the shallow grave and run for their lives.

He said, “So right now, there is an ongoing attack, a massive attack, actually, in communities 20 miles south of Jos. We are told the communities are more than five right now that are experiencing simultaneous attacks.

“Right under my eyes, I saw a man fall after he was shot by a terrorist, who emerged from the surrounding hills and started shooting and advancing in the direction of the community where I was, where we were observing, witnessing the burial of seven people who were killed last night in a village located in the Fan district of Barkin Ladi local council.

‘So while the mass burial was ongoing, we got information. Actually, before the mass burials commenced, while locals were digging the mass graves for the seven people, we got information that the terrorists were advancing. They were mobilising to launch an attack.

“And so the mass grave was just a little below two feet, but they had to abandon the digging and just dump the bodies in them.

There weren’t any official funeral rites yet. You know, there was just a prayer, very brief, and they had to just be buried. And moments later, there were incoming gunshots. And right in front of me, a man fell. He was one of the civilian defenders who were managing to protect the defenceless civilians using homemade pipe guns and hunting rifles.

“Eventually, all of us were overwhelmed, and the entire community was overrun. And we had to run for our dear lives.

The video you saw, the first video, was me just standing in the outskirts of the community, just recording what was going on. We could hear gunshots in the distance, but we didn’t realise how close it already was.

“By the time we realised how close it was, people were already falling, and they had already come too close, and we had to run and abandon our vehicle in the centre of the community.

“I just made it out of safety, but for those that are left behind, they’re going to have mercy on their souls.

Kim said he couldn’t ascertain the casualty figure, as the situation was very tense when he left the area.

When our correspondent contacted the publicity secretary of the Berom Youth-Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwom, he described the situation as terrible.

Tengwom, who appeared panic-stricken, said he learned that the BYM president was trapped in the area and they’re racing to the scene to have him rescued.

He promised to update our correspondent with the details when he gets to the scene of the attack.

Tengwom said, “I am on a bike now to the place. The situation is quite bad, and we learned that our president is trapped. We’re going there to rescue him by all means.”