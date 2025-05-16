From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said that 489 pharmaceutical premises have been closed in Akwa Ibom.

Pharmaceutical premises sealed included 122 pharmacies and 367 patent medicine stores while six premises were issued compliance directives.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the Registrar of the council in Uyo on Thursday , the Head of Enforcement of PCN Dr Suleiman Chiroma disclosed that the affected pharmaceutical premises were shut after a week long effort to enforce the regulatory standards of the council in the state .

He said the exercise was necessary to wipe out quacks and ensure optimum conditions and expertise for access to qualitative medicines in Nigeria.

Chiroma explained that the Pharmaceutical premises were close across 14 local government areas in the state .

He listed the council areas visited by the council as Uyo, Okobo, Oron, Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Abasi, Abak and Essien Udim areas .

Others were Ibiono Ibom , Ikono, Ini , Eket ,Ibeno Ibesikpo Asutan and Itu council areas respectively.

According to Chiroma ” The National Drug Distribution Guidelines which PCN is enforcing is to ensure proper and effective channels of drugs distribution thereby addressing the chaotic drug distribution system that made it easy for for untrained persons to be involved in handling medicine.

“One of the serious misnomer and trend observed during the course of the exercise was the uncontrolled and rampant training of apprentices by some premises which is a fragrant violation of PCN Act .