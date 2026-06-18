Peter Obi was surprised by Aisha Yesufu’s Senate choice – NDC

The National Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Ikenna Enekweizu, has disclosed that Aisha Yesufu’s decision to contest for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate position was a surprise to Peter Obi.

While appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Enekweizu addressed controversies surrounding Yesufu’s participation in the party’s primaries.

He said that the party had discussions with its presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, on building consensus around the party’s candidate for the AMAC/Gwari federal constituency seat.

Enekweizu revealed that Obi told him he wanted Aisha Yesufu to run for the House of Representatives seat of AMAC/Gwari.

“He told me personally that he wanted Aisha Yesufu to run for the House of Representatives seat of AMAC/Gwari.

“But two or three days after he said this to me, I was surprised to read on social media that Aisha is running for Senate. We didn’t discuss that,” he stated.

“The national leader of the party invited Aisha Yesufu, met with her twice, appealing to her to run for the House of Representatives.

“But Aisha said she was bigger than the reps office. She said she wanted to be a senator and nothing would stop her from going to the Senate. So we allowed her to run.

“Aisha Yesufu lost the primary election. If she feels aggrieved, a lot of people who also lost the primaries in other constituencies have been reaching out to us.

“She’s not the only supporter of Peter Obi that ran for AMAC/Gwari. Twenty-three aspirants bought the expression of interest and nomination form. How do we manage them all?”