Peter Obi must learn to answer questions like a politician – Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan 

14 May 2026 6:07 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Niyi Akinmolayan

Akinmolayan

Enugu State

Filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan said 2027 presidential aspirant and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Peter Obi does not know how to answer questions like a politician.

He made this assertion in an X post on Thursday while reacting to Obi’s recent interview with News Central, which has gone viral on social media.

According to Akinmolayan, Obi must begin to use vocabulary that Nigerians expect to hear when engaging in public communication.

He said the former Anambra governor could have the best intentions but might struggle to reach his intended audience unless he learnt to answer questions like a politician.

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While reaffirming his commitment to a single term if elected, Obi had said he would not serve a day longer in office even with a gun to his head.

Akinmolayan stated, “I don’t think Obi knows how to answer questions when asked.

“I think his heart is in the right place but there are ways politicians answer questions.

“I wish he can figure that out. Truth is no one really knows who’s capable until elected but Nigerians need to hear specific words.”

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