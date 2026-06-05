Peller proposes to Jarvis, sparks wedding, pregnancy speculation

05 June 2026 6:42 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has engaged his lover, Jarvis, amid pregnancy rumours.

The engagement took place in Ghana on Wednesday night.

Sharing a video of the marriage proposal on Instagram on Thursday, Peller hinted at plans for their wedding.

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He wrote: “Forever starts now. She said YES, my safe place, and my greatest blessing. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and making memories together. Now excuse us… we have a wedding to plan.”

This comes a few weeks after Peller hinted that, “My baby with Jarvis is coming soon.”

A video of Jarvis undergoing an ultrasound scan surfaced on social media last month.

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