Peller officially off market after paying Jarvis’ bride price

By Lawrence Agbo

Popular TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has announced that he has paid the bride price of his partner, Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jarvis.

Peller shared the news in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, showing the couple during their family introduction ceremony.

The pair appeared in traditional outfits as relatives from both sides joined in celebrating the occasion. Peller wore a white shirt, George wrapper and coral beads, while Jarvis was dressed in a red wrapper, coral accessories and a beaded crown.

Sharing footage from the event, Peller described the ceremony as a major milestone in their relationship.

“Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love,” he wrote.

He said the occasion signalled the start of a new phase for the couple, adding that Jarvis had agreed to spend her life with him.

“A beautiful journey has officially begun. She said ‘yes’ to forever, and now it’s time to build our future together,” he stated.

The content creator also expressed appreciation to both families for their support, declaring himself officially off the market.

Peller and Jarvis became widely known through their joint TikTok videos and livestreams, with their relationship attracting significant attention online.

Their romance has experienced several public twists, including engagements, breakups and reconciliations. Peller recently proposed to Jarvis at a beachfront hotel in Accra, Ghana, weeks after the moment gained traction on social media.

He had also proposed to her in 2024, although Jarvis initially described the gesture as a promise ring before later confirming that their relationship was heading towards marriage.

The latest family introduction now appears to have formalised the couple’s plans to build a future together.