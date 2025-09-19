Governor Sim Fubara has announced that normalcy has returned to Rivers State.

Fubara made the comment while thanking his followers for standing with him during his six-month suspension.

On Friday, the governor delivered an address to his supporters at Port Harcourt’s Government House.

Fubara had returned to the state after serving his six-month suspension imposed on him by President Bola Tinubu.

Upon arrival in Port Harcourt, the governor was welcomed by his teeming supporters.

Fubara appreciated his supporters and the people of the state for the show of love.

“I appreciate everyone who gave support to bring normalcy back to Rivers State.

“I know everybody wants to hear something from me. In fact, I expected it when I landed.

“I want to assure you that we will, by the grace of God, continue to give those things that made you people love us,” he said.