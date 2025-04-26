Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed concerns about the recent defection of members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State ahead of the 2027 election.

In an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today,’ George said the party has witnessed such defections, and members always return.

According to the party chieftain, defectors are heading to an organisation that is personally owned.

“The people of Delta are naturally PDP members. They know the kind of positive impact they enjoyed under the PDP national government.

“So, if you now decide to go, we wish you the best of luck. We’ve seen it before—those who trooped out eventually came back, because they’re heading into an organisation that is so personally owned,” George stated.

He added, “Is it new in the land? You’ve forgotten the time when heavyweights left during the national convention of our party?

“Let me ask you— those already in APC, do you think they’ll fold their arms and say ‘welcome’?

“They have their ambitions too—governorship, National Assembly, local government. You can’t just waltz in and take over,”