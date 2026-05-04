PDP Southwest ex-officio Ewenla to contest Reps seat in Alimosho

04 May 2026 8:44 am WAT

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By Seyi Babalola

 

Prince Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, Southwest Ex-Officio of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Alimosho Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

In a letter addressed to party leaders and stakeholders, Ewenla said he is seeking the party’s ticket ahead of the next general elections.

Ewenla, who holds traditional titles including Balogun Wasimi of Abule Egba, Ajagunla of Ojokoro and Akinjagunla Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, said he was born and raised in the constituency.

He previously served as a member of the Lagos State Disciplinary Committee and as PDP South-West Zonal Ex-Officio, noting that he has remained loyal to the party and consistently defended its interests.

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He stressed that his political journey has been defined by discipline, consistency and unwavering commitment to the PDP.

According to him, his familiarity with the constituency positions him to deliver results quickly, adding that Alimosho needs a representative with grassroots understanding rather than someone disconnected from local realities.

Ewenla also cited activities carried out through the Adedas Development Foundation, including training programmes, empowerment initiatives and outreach services.

He is the Managing Director of Adedas and Company Global Services Ltd and Adedas Security Limited.

His educational background includes Lagos State University, IRGIB Africa University, Federal University of Technology, Akure and Bells University of Technology.

He said he is seeking support from party leaders and members as he prepares to contest for the seat.

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