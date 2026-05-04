PDP crisis: Mohamed led NWC knocks Wabara over NEC meeting

From Orji, Abuja

The Abdulraham Mohammed led National Working Committee ( NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the chairman of the Board of Trustees ( BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, over a National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting convened by the board.

The NWC, which is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said the meeting does not have the backing of the party leadership, and as such is a nullity.

The NEC meeting, which was attended by Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, appointed a 13-man Interim National Working Committee ( NWC) headed by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki, to pilot the affairs of the party.

According to Wabara, the NEC meeting, was convened with the consent of two third of members of the party organ, following the judgment of the Supreme Court, which upheld the verdict of the Court of Appeal, nullifying the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan last year and upholding the suspension of some key officials of the party.

The PDP has been polarized, since last November, with the Oyo State governor and the FCT Minister backing different blocs.

The statement noted that Wabara has allegedly been expelled from the party by his ward for alleged anti -party, and therefore is not in a position to exercise leadership or oversight in the opposition party.

The statement read in part ” Our attention has been drawn to claims by a group led by Senator Adolphus Wabara and Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, regarding the purported convening of a 103rd NEC Meeting of the PDP and the alleged composition of a Caretaker Committee.

“The PDP wishes to categorically state that no such meeting was convened by the leadership of the Party. Consequently, any resolutions, announcements, or claims emanating from that gathering are null, void, and of no effect.

” It is both ironic and disappointing that individuals who previously argued that the Party’s Constitution does not provide for the establishment of a caretaker committee have now contradicted themselves by claiming to have constituted one. This glaring inconsistency exposes the lack of credibility and coherence in their actions. This contradiction underscores the opportunistic and self-serving nature of their actions.

“Even if, for the sake of argument, they possessed the legal authority to convene such a meeting (which they do not) they have once again failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. Specifically, the mandatory requirement to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a minimum of 21 days notice for such a meeting was blatantly ignored. There is no evidence of compliance, nor was INEC in attendance as required by law. This alone renders their actions null and void.”