PDP clears Kefiano for Plateau governorship primaries

15 May 2026 10:30 am WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
IMG-20260515-WA0001
Enugu State

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Kefiano Kefas Ropshik to participate in the party’s forthcoming governorship primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ropshik was screened and cleared at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, as the party intensified preparations for the 2027 polls.

Speaking to journalists after the screening exercise, the aspirant described his clearance as another milestone in his bid to govern Plateau State, expressing confidence in his vision for the state.

“Earlier today, I was at PDP Secretariat, Wadata Plaza for my screening exercise, another significant stride in this noble journey to serve the good people of Plateau State as their Governor,” he said.

Other News

Ropshik also reaffirmed his commitment to people-oriented leadership and sustainable development if elected.

“The vision is clear, the resolve is unwavering, and the mission continues. Plateau First,” he added.

With his clearance, he now joins other contenders to formally contest in the PDP governorship primary, where delegates will decide the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election in Plateau State.

Supporters and political stakeholders have continued consultations and mobilisation across the state, which suffers a high rate of security crisis.

Photo attachment: IMG-20260515-WA0001.jpg

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News