PDP clears Kefiano for Plateau governorship primaries

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Kefiano Kefas Ropshik to participate in the party’s forthcoming governorship primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ropshik was screened and cleared at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, as the party intensified preparations for the 2027 polls.

Speaking to journalists after the screening exercise, the aspirant described his clearance as another milestone in his bid to govern Plateau State, expressing confidence in his vision for the state.

“Earlier today, I was at PDP Secretariat, Wadata Plaza for my screening exercise, another significant stride in this noble journey to serve the good people of Plateau State as their Governor,” he said.

Ropshik also reaffirmed his commitment to people-oriented leadership and sustainable development if elected.

“The vision is clear, the resolve is unwavering, and the mission continues. Plateau First,” he added.

With his clearance, he now joins other contenders to formally contest in the PDP governorship primary, where delegates will decide the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election in Plateau State.

Supporters and political stakeholders have continued consultations and mobilisation across the state, which suffers a high rate of security crisis.

Photo attachment: IMG-20260515-WA0001.jpg