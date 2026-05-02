By Seyi Babalola

Senator Sandy Onor, a presidential candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party, has stated that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike’s support for President Bola Tinubu is a personal decision and does not reflect the party’s viewpoint.

Onor stated this on Saturday after picking up his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, emphasising that while Wike remains a party leader, his political affiliation does not define the PDP’s direction ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

The PDP commenced the sale of its nomination forms on April 27, with the process scheduled to close on May 4.

The presidential aspirant, a known ally of Wike, purchased both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at a cost of N51 million.

So far, he remains the only aspirant to have obtained the PDP forms to contest for the presidency.

Onor, who affirmed that Wike is still a leader in the PDP, pledged to lead the country with a strong sense of responsibility.

He said, “Barrister Nyesom Wike is indisputably the leader of the party, but he is not the party. The fact that I am running is a result of persuasion, deep persuasion from several stakeholders of the party cutting across the country.

“As I said, Wike has made it clear. Even before he took office, he wrote to the party, sought its permission, and it was granted.

“Now he is serving in the government as a minister of the Federal Republic. If Nyesom Wike does not support President Tinubu, Nigerians will condemn him for lacking integrity and probity.

“So, he has the right to choose to support President Tinubu, and he has made that position open and clear.

“I believe that anyone with integrity should act that way. However, the fact that he, as an individual and even as a leader of the party, has chosen to support the president does not mean that this is the direction the party will take.

“This party has chosen to present a presidential candidate who will contest and fight for victory, just like any other candidate.

“And if, by the grace of God, I am given the mandate and democratically chosen to lead this party, I will do so courageously, with capacity, and with a strong sense of responsibility.

“Let Nigerians choose what they want and who they want. I believe that, at the end of the day, they will choose us. Nigerians are yearning for PDP-style governance, and that, by the grace of God, will return.”