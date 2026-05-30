By Oluseye Ojo

Abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs. Folawe Alamu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and other stakeholders to abandon forceful rescue efforts and instead negotiate with her captors, warning that the lives of kidnapped teachers and schoolchildren remain in grave danger.

She made the appeal in a fresh distress video that surfaced online on Friday, which is the second clip in recent days showing her speaking from captivity since she was abducted in the morning of Friday May 15, 2026, during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The visibly distressed principal, who spoke from an undisclosed location in the bush, said the abductees were enduring harsh weather conditions, while their captors were becoming increasingly impatient.

It showed in her speech that the video was recorded on Wednesday May 27th from the kidnappers’ den, but went viral on social media on Friday May 29th.

“About 13 days ago, we were picked from work and since then, we are still in the bush and we are begging you, President Tinubu, Governor Seyi and every well-meaning Nigerian to please help us,” she said.

Other News Oyo principal’s husband dances in jubilation at thanksgiving service following rescue

In a direct appeal to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), she insisted that dialogue, not force, should be pursued.

“We don’t need force. All they have to do is negotiate with them and release us.

“We are in the cold, under the sun and under the rain — the children and adults as well. Please don’t let them waste our lives. They are getting impatient and frustrated.”

The latest plea came amid ongoing security operations in the Ogbomoso axis and growing anxiety among families of victims.

Mrs. Alamu was among teachers abducted during the May 15 attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government area of Oyo State