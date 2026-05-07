Oyo PDP guber aspirant Ajadi leaves party, cites internal crisis

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contender for governor in Oyo State, resigned from the party due to an unresolved internal conflict within the opposition party at the national level.

Ajadi announced his resignation in a letter dated May 6, 2026, addressed to the Oyo State Chairman of the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Molete, Ibadan, and routed through the PDP Ward Chairman of Ward 8, Osengere, in Egbeda Local Government Area.

The politician said his decision followed extensive consultations and careful reflection on his political future and ideological direction, stressing that the lingering crisis within the PDP could create legal complications for his governorship ambition in the future.

“I am writing to officially notify you of my decision to resign from the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” Ajadi stated in the letter.

He explained that the move was necessary to enable him to pursue his governorship ambition on another political platform without the uncertainty surrounding the party’s national leadership crisis.

According to him, “This decision comes after extensive consultations and careful reflection on my political direction, particularly in relation to the broader state and national vision of unity, progress, and sustainable leadership that I remain deeply committed to pursuing.”

Ajadi, known for his grassroots political engagements and youth-focused empowerment initiatives across Oyo State, maintained that politics should remain a platform for service to humanity rather than personal rivalry.

“Politics, for me, has always been a calling to serve humanity, not a contest of egos,” he declared.

The former PDP aspirant also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the party at the national, state and ward levels for the support and opportunities he enjoyed during his stay in the PDP.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to the national leadership of the PDP for the opportunity to pursue my political ambition under the party’s banner, as well as acknowledge the unwavering support, guidance, and cooperation I received from the state leadership and the ward chapter throughout my political journey within the party,” he said.

Ajadi further noted that he was leaving the party without bitterness, describing his experience in the PDP as fulfilling and memorable.

“As I take a new path in my political journey, I do so with no bitterness or regret, but with sincere gratitude to every member of the PDP family who contributed to making my experience both fulfilling and memorable,” he added.

Although he did not disclose his next political platform, sources close to the politician hinted that consultations are ongoing with political stakeholders and associates across different parties.

Ajadi concluded by praying for the continued success of the PDP in strengthening democracy and promoting good governance in Nigeria.