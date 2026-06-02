Oyo/Borno abductions: We may soon withdraw our services nationwide over unsafe schools — NUT

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has warned that it may be compelled to withdraw the services of teachers in public schools nationwide if the worsening insecurity in schools and the continued abduction of teachers and learners across the country are not urgently addressed.

The union issued the warning on Tuesday during a peaceful nationwide rally held in solidarity with teachers and learners currently in captivity following recent abductions in Oyo and Borno states.

NUT said the warning became necessary in view of the increasing attacks on schools and the prolonged detention of teachers and students kidnapped by bandits and terrorists.

The union cited the abduction of seven teachers and 39 pupils/students from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026, as well as the kidnapping of over 40 pupils/students from Mussa Primary and Secondary Schools in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on the same day.

NUT said the victims have remained in captivity for more than two weeks under harsh and inhumane conditions, while their families continue to endure fear, anguish and uncertainty.

The Union also disclosed that two of the abducted teachers in Oyo State had been killed by their captors, describing the development as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

It further noted that the continued detention of teachers and learners without any clear indication of their timely rescue had already forced it to direct all primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services with effect from Monday, June 1, 2026, until further notice.

Speaking through a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Titus Amba, and Secretary-General, Dr. Clinton Ikpitibo, the union hinted that a nationwide withdrawal of teachers’ services could become inevitable if authorities fail to guarantee the safety of teachers and learners.

The union maintained that teachers remain among the few professionals working in remote and vulnerable communities despite difficult working conditions because of their commitment to educating Nigerian children and building the nation.

“It is unimaginable that those who dedicate their lives to the education and future well-being of Nigerian children despite the poor renumeration and working conditions can become victims of such horrific, callous, barbaric and despicable acts,” the union stated.

NUT demanded the immediate, unconditional and safe release of all teachers and learners in captivity across Nigeria, insisting that attacks on teachers and schools must not be normalised.

“An attack on teachers is an attack on education, and an attack on education is an attack on the future of Nigeria,” the union declared.

The union called on the Federal and State Governments, security agencies and other relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to rescue all abducted teachers and students and ensure their safe reunion with their families.

NUT further assured the abducted teachers and learners that they had not been abandoned, promising to continue advocating and demanding their freedom until they return safely.

Photo attachment: 20260602_101134.jpg

Photo attachment: 20260602_100957.jpg