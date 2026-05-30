Oyo APC pledges support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo State on Saturday assured President Bola Tinubu of massive support for his victory in the 2027 elections.

The Oyo State APC Chairman, Moses Adeyemo, who led party leaders, including Senator Sarafadeen Ali, the APC governorship candidate for Oyo State, to President Tinubu’s Lagos residence, gave the assurance while reporting progress and seeking the President’s continued support ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Adeyemo told reporters after the meeting that the delegation came to “report to our President that we’ve been able to do what He wanted us to do.” He said President Tinubu received the update positively and pledged his backing through the run-up to the poll.

“He was very happy and told us that by the grace of God, He’s going to be with us until May 2027, when the governorship election will be held,” Adeyemo said.

On strategy and party consolidation, the Oyo APC chairman dismissed concerns about the incumbent governor and his political movements, arguing that frequent party switching would undermine electoral prospects.

“Everybody knows the current governor has been jumping from one party to the other. And anybody doing that kind of thing can never make it, I’m telling you,” Adeyemo said.

Ali described the visit as an affirmation of the party’s unity and readiness to reclaim Oyo State for the APC.

“I’m very confident that by the grace of God, come May 29, 2027, APC will reclaim government in Oyo State,” he said, adding that the support of the President and senior party leaders made victory certain.

“With the support of our father, the president, and our leaders who are here… we are sure of victory by the grace of God.”

He said his campaign would rest on his personal record and a broad-based coalition across the state.

“I am banking on my integrity, I am competent, I have the capacity, and I’m well experienced to ensure that we win the next election,” he said.

He highlighted the depth of the party’s leadership team in Oyo State — “Senators, former deputy governors, and we still have a lot at home” — as a source of confidence.

Ali also outlined efforts to unite the party’s aspirants behind his candidacy. He said reconciliation started even before the primaries, as he personally reached out to fellow aspirants.

“Before even the primaries, I’ve started going around, to see all of them (aspirants), because I knew I was the leading candidate,” he said.

“I’ve been going around to appeal to all of them that we should all work together. And they have all assured me that after the primaries, if I emerge, they will support.”

After the primaries, Ali said, party leaders had “commenced the process of reconciliation.”