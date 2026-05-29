Oyo abduction: VeryDarkMan issues 4-day ultimatum to FG

Social media critic and influencer, Martins ‘VeryDarkMan’ Otse has issued a four-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

He said should the abductees remain in captivity at the expiry of the ultimatum, he would personally lead efforts to secure their release and damn all consequences.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Friday while reacting to a video of one of the abducted teachers pleading for the government to come to their aid.

VeryDarkMan said he could not bear to watch the video, describing the situation of the abductees as “heartbreaking”.

He said, “I can’t (bear) seeing this video anymore.

“The situation of these school teachers and students that (were) kidnappped in OYO state 2 weeks ago is really heartbreaking.

“My eyes are heavy. My heart weeps especially for the kids that have been without their parents and loved one for a whole 2weeks.

“Nobody knows if all 46 of them are still alive. Nobody knows if they are being starved. Nobody knows their health condition.

“If in the next 4 days the Nigerian government

are not able to rescue them or negotiate to get them out, for the first time I will have open a GoFundMe account and look for a way to negotiate with the terrorists, then pay them.

“This is the only thing I can think of right now. I can’t (bear) to watch anymore of their videos.

“In 4days time we will contribute whatever the terrorists are asking.”

He said he was ready to bear whatever repercussions his actions caused.

“I am aware there might be an implication for this action however I am ready to pay the ultimate price to get those children back to their parents and those teachers back to their families,” VeryDarkMan stated.