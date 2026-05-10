Oyebanji praises Pa Fasoranti’s contributions to nation’s development as Afenifere leader celebrates 100th birthday

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor of Ekiti State, has congratulated Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti on his 100th birthday.

The Afenifere leader, a renowned educationist and elder statesman, clocks 100 years on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Governor Oyebanji praised the iconic leader, who hails from Ondo State, for his patriotism and immense contributions to the development of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, Governor Oyebanji said, Chief Fasoranti deserves to be celebrated for his enduring integrity, forthrightness and selfless service to Nigeria and the Yoruba nation.

The Governor said God has been so kind to Chief Fasoranti to have witnessed his centenary birthday in good health, fulfillment, and peace of mind.

He described Pa Fasoranti as a Nigerian patriot, nationalist, a moral compass and an icon of democracy who stood in defence of the common man at a critical time in the nation’s history.

According to him, Pa Fasoranti has contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s manpower as a teacher, school principal and education policymaker in the prime of his life before venturing into politics.

The Ekiti Governor also noted that Pa Fasoranti remains a committed disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and is consistent with the ideals and core values of Afenifere as handed down by his mentor.

He noted that the centenarian, has, over the years, been an advocate for the unity of Nigeria and indivisibility of the country.

Governor Oyebanji wished Pa Fasoranti more fruitful years and service to his fatherland saying the government and the people of Ekiti State join family, friends and admirers of the Centenarian to celebrate him on his landmark birthday.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate our dearly beloved leader, Baba Fasoranti on this awesome milestone- the celebration of his 100th birthday. Our prayer is, he will continue to enjoy God’s immeasurable grace and strength as he continues to serve humanity,” the statement added.