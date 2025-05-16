From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Over 40,000 infants in Umunneochi Local Government of Abia State have been treated of contagious diseases under the Safety and Antimicrobial Resistance of Mass Administration of Azithromycin in Children in Nigeria (SARMAAN) project.

The SARMAAN project is a programme handled by Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) in conjunction with a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Sightsavers, an International organization, which aimed at knowing the efficacy of the Azithromycin drug when administered on infants.

These were disclosed by the state Commisioner for Health, Prof Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche during the close out ceremony of Safety and anti-microbal resistance of mass drug administration of Azithromycin to children between 1-11 months in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Prof Uche represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Blossom Uma said the over 40,000 infants treated was during the pilot programme of the project in Umunneochi LGA.

The Commissioner observed with dismay that early childhood mortality remains a significant challenge for Nigeria.

He expressed joy that SARMAAN has achieved remarkable success in the state which he said will go a long way in saving the life of vulnerable infants.

The Commissioner commended Governor Alex Otti, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Bill Gate Foundation for their support in making the SARMAAN project a success.

Country Director, Sightsavers and co-investigator, Prof Joy Shu’aibu who was represented, said Nigeria has one of the highest child mortality rates in the world, with an under-five mortality rate of 104.9 deaths per every thousand live births.

She said the project aims at confirming the safety and efficacy of conducting mass drug administration (MDA) with azithromycin for infants, as well as examining how the mass administration of azithromycin could contribute to antimicrobial resistance among children.

She explained that the project started in 2022 and the first phase ended in 2024, while the second phase will run from 2024 to 2029.

“Sightsavers and partners have now begun this second phase of the study, which will look at the effects of providing azithromycin to a wider group of children aged 1–59 months, following evidence that this could help promote herd immunity and lead to an even greater reduction in mortality rates”, she said.

Executive Secretary of (ASPHCDA), Dr. Kalu Ulu Kalu said SARMAAN has achieved a significant milestone in the state, reaching out to a number of infants with life-saving interventions.

While admitting that the project has strengthened the health system in communities in Abia State, he called for the sustainability of the project to breathe life to vulnerable infants in society.

Dr. Umoren J. Godwin who represented Dr. Jubrin Alkasim, State coordinator, WHO, Abia State said the interest of the World Health Organization is to give technical support to both the Federal and State Governments to improve on the health being of their citizens

He said what was done at Umunneochi with the SARMAAN project, will create room for a new beginning for the people.

The Mayor of Umunneochi LGA, Sunday Afurobi said it was gratifying to note that his Local Government Area was the only one chosen in the South East for the SARMAAN pilot project.

He requested for more of such projects in the Local Government Area to enable his people adequately benefit from them.

Some of the women whose children benefited from the project, admitted to the efficacy of the drug and thanked the organizers for coming to their aid.