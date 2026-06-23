Outspan drives women’s inclusion in Kano dairy value chain

Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of olam food ingredients (ofi), used the 2026 World Milk Day (WMD) commemoration in Kano State to spotlight the role of women dairy farmers and reaffirm its commitment to growing the local dairy value chain through strategic backward integration. The event highlighted the business’ ongoing support for more inclusive and productive dairy farming communities.

As a key driver of rural development, dairy production provides essential nourishment while creating jobs across farming, transportation, processing and marketing. Improved productivity in the sector can expand nutrient availability, raise household incomes and strengthen livelihoods in rural communities. World Milk Day, therefore, offers an important platform for stakeholders to spotlight progress and encourage greater investment in the sector.

Outspan Nigeria Limited is one of several players providing crucial support for dairy farming communities. For more than half a decade now, through a partnership with the Kano Dairy Union, the business has embarked on a backward integration programme targeted at improving dairy farmers’ capacities through improving milk collection efficiency and cattle health, enabling more farmers’ children to attend school and encouraging more women’s participation in the value chain.

Speaking during the commemorative event, Dr. Isah Abukakar, Manager, Backward Integration Programme (Dairy), Outspan Nigeria Limited, explained: “Our work in the dairy sector is guided by a clear and focused backward integration strategy built on four key pillars: Genetic improvement, feed support, animal health improvement and livelihood support for the pastoralist communities.” He added: “We are enhancing breed quality through artificial insemination, helping farmers achieve higher milk yields and better productivity from the improved breed. We support farmers with access to quality feed and improved feeding practices, training them on crop residue utilisation and pasture cultivation, ensuring consistent milk production.

Through veterinary services and extension support, we are strengthening herd health, reducing losses, and improving overall performance through annual vaccination campaigns and deworming of vulnerable animals. Also, we are committed to improving farmer incomes through training, market access, and initiatives that strengthen resilience at the household level.”

District Head, Dawakin Kudu, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, who delivered a goodwill message at the event, thanked Outspan for offering consistent support that helps dairy farmers in his district to raise milk production, gain market linkage and grow income level, as well as enable more children to attend school through the donation of educational materials such as school bags and writing materials.

Meanwhile, in line with this year’s World Milk Day theme, ‘Celebrating Women Dairy Farmers’, the business recognised women among the top participants in the Kano dairy value chain.

Rakia Saadu, who emerged as the Best Female Participant in her category was elated: “I am happy to be recognised by Outspan for my efforts in our local dairy business. I feel encouraged. I thank them very well.”

Further commending the business, Yahaya Abbas, the representative of the Kano State Ministry of Livestock Development, said, “I wish to commend the Kano Dairy Cooperative Federation and Outspan Nigeria Limited for their dedication to promoting dairy development and supporting smallholder dairy farmers, especially women. Their collaboration serves as an excellent example of how partnerships can drive agricultural transformation and rural prosperity.”