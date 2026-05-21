‘Our agitations have been addressed’ — Ijaws, Urhosbos applaud INEC on release of S’Court-ordered Warri delineation report

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities of Warri Federal Constituency have jointly lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the official release of the final report on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held at KFT event center, Effurun in Uvwie local government area, on Thursday, May 21, leaders representing both ethnic groups expressed deep satisfaction with the electoral umpire for complying with the landmark Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment (SC/413/2016: Hon. George U. Timinimi & Ors v. INEC), which ordered a complete overhaul of the constituency’s electoral map.

The stakeholders revealed that INEC invited representatives from the Ijaw, Urhobo, and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities to an emergency meeting at its state office in Asaba on Wednesday, May 20, where the final report was formally presented.

This development comes just weeks after the groups held a world press conference on May 4, demanding the swift release of the report to ensure the legal framework was set well ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a joint statement signed by prominent community leaders Olorogun Victor Okumaga (JP), Alaowei Denbo-Denbofa Owerkpodor, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, and Chief John Edger Etonvor, the groups stated that INEC’s bold intervention has substantially diffused decades of political tension in the volatile oil-rich region.

“The problem of the Warri Federal Constituency over the years has been a lack of political space for people from the different ethnic nationalities to participate in the political process,” the statement read.

“This gave rise to a sense of oppression and political alienation. However, the audacious steps by INEC to create additional polling units, electoral wards, and state constituencies… have addressed these age-long problems by giving every ethnic nationality the opportunity to participate.”

Beyond the adjustment of wards and polling units, the leaders highlighted two major structural upgrades recommended in the final report which is the creation of new state constituencies.

In the released report, INEC officially created additional State House of Assembly constituencies for Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

The commission has put forward a recommendation for the creation of an additional “Warri Federal Constituency II” to cater to Warri North and Warri South West LGAs.

Following the creation of the new state assembly slots, INEC has issued a directive to all political parties to immediately conduct fresh primary elections to nominate candidates who will contest for these new seats in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

The Ijaw and Urhobo coalitions therefore commended Nigeria’s security agencies for their collective efforts in maintaining law and order throughout the highly sensitive delineation process.

The leaders affirmed their full cooperation and commitment to ensuring a peaceful, inclusive, and highly participative electoral process in Warri Federal Constituency for the 2027 general elections, while charging their respective kinsmen to remain strictly law-abiding.