Otti: I’m confident of completing eight years as Abia governor

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has expressed optimism about completing two terms, or eight years, in office as governor of the state.

Governor Otti expressed the optimism in his office while receiving members of the Old Students Association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, who visited him.

“About 2027, we don’t let it distract us, but you have a point. Primaries will happen within the month, and then elections will be next year. But we know that Abia people are not stupid.

“They know what is good for them. Because of that, we also know that it’s all about politics. And I’m not too sure that there is someone that would want to throw away what is good.”

He stated that Abia is God’s Own State, adding that when it pleases God, He makes changes in the state.

“And God doesn’t have unfinished business or unfinished projects. So, we are confident that we will complete the project that we have been asked to do by Abians.”

Governor Otti commended the old students of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, for their decision to renovate one of the hostels in their alma mater, describing the move as laudable.

The President of the Old Students Association of the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, Tony Ejieji, appreciated Governor Otti for the good work he is doing in the state.

He expressed the belief that Governor Otti would be re-elected to complete his laudable projects in Abia State.