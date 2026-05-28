Otti commissions major roads in Abia

28 May 2026 12:41 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
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Abia Governor Alex Otti

Abia Governor Alex Otti

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has commissioned various road projects in Umuahia, the state capital, in continuation of his project commissioning exercise.

Governor Otti had earlier commissioned some roads in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The roads commissioned included Orpet–Umuafai–Lodu–Ahiaeke–Ndume Road; Ahiaeke–Okwuta–Bende Road, now renamed JOJ Okezie Road; Madonna Hospital Road, Afara; Justice Okoroafor Close, Afara; and Library Avenue Road, all in Umuahia North. Others are Umubioko–Amakama Road, Nsukwe–Umuogo Road, and Tower–Onuimo Road, now renamed Uma Ukpai Road, in Umuahia South.

Speaking at the various commissioning venues, Governor Otti appreciated the residents of the affected areas for their patience while the roads were being reconstructed.

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The governor said that the Tower–Onuimo Road was renamed after Uma Ukpai, while the Ahiaeke–Okwuta–Bende Road was renamed JOJ Okezie Road in recognition of the contributions of the two figures.

“So, what we have come here today is to celebrate the completion of these roads. We also want to celebrate our fathers in this state who are no more,” Gov. Otti stated.

Speaking on the Tower–Onuimo Road project, Governor Otti, while appreciating Craneburg Construction Company for a job well done, said the road was reconstructed to ease traffic and ensure that visitors entering the state are welcomed by quality road infrastructure.

“The whole idea is that when you get into Abia State, you will be greeted by good roads. You will know that you have entered Abia State.

“So, I am happy that this has been completed, and completed very well, lined up with street lights, markings, and drainage on both sides. So, this is guaranteed to last a very long time,” he said.

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