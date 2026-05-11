Osun poll: Adeleke’s campaign council urges police neutrality

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Director-General of The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), Senator Olalere Oyewumi, has warned the Nigeria Police to be fair in dealing with all political parties ahead of the 15 August governorship election in Osun State.

Senator Oyewumi, who represents Osun West Senatorial District, stated this during the opening of the Imole Media Centre in Osogbo.

He lamented that since Kolade Eluyera, son of an Accord Party women leader in Irewole Local Government Area, was killed, the police had allegedly made no visible arrest of the perpetrators.

Senator Oyewumi appealed to all security agencies to remain professional, neutral, vigilant and proactive.

He stressed that no political ambition should be allowed to result in the bloodshed of any citizen during the electioneering period leading to the 15 August 2026 governorship election.

Noting that police inaction could embolden criminal elements and political thugs, Oyewumi argued that silence or indifference to a “heinous crime” sends a dangerous message to desperate political actors who may believe they can act with impunity.

He also warned that if the peace people currently enjoy is pushed too far, members of the Accord may be forced to take “drastic measures” to defend themselves because of repeated provocation and intimidation.

He urged police and other security agencies to act decisively against criminality regardless of political affiliation and to reassure residents that justice, fairness and security will prevail.

Oyewumi also commended journalists for their role in democracy, urging them to maintain fairness, objectivity and balance in their reporting during the electoral period.