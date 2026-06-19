From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has commenced a three-day stakeholders’ engagement meeting aimed at strengthening routine immunization services across the state.

The workshop, holding at GMT Hotel, Osogbo, brings together key health officials from all 30 local government areas and the state’s area offices to strategize on improving the effectiveness of weekly routine immunization exercises conducted in health facilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Shina Igbalaye, said the meeting was intended to align efforts among critical stakeholders and improve immunization delivery to children and other vulnerable populations.

According to Dr. Igbalaye, the engagement forms part of a collaborative initiative between WHO and NPHCDA to strengthen routine immunization programmes, increase vaccine coverage, and improve public health outcomes through better monitoring mechanisms.

He said participants include Directors of Primary Health Care, Coaching Officers, Health Promotion Officers, Monitoring and Evaluation Officers, and Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers from all local government areas—ensuring that every key component of the immunization programme is represented.

“The objective is to review existing strategies, identify challenges affecting routine immunization, and develop practical solutions that will enhance service delivery at health facilities across the state,” he said.

Dr. Igbalaye also emphasized that sustaining routine immunization is critical to primary healthcare, noting that effective collaboration among stakeholders will help reduce vaccine-preventable diseases and improve child health indicators in Osun State.

The event was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health Care, Dr. S.A. Oyerinde, the Chairman of the Osun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Hon. Tajudeen Adisa, representatives of development partners, and other health stakeholders.

Participants are expected to hold intensive discussions, take part in capacity-building sessions, and agree on action plans to strengthen routine immunization services and achieve improved healthcare outcomes across Osun State.