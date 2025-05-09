From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The fight over control of local government in Osun State still persists as Justice Isiaka Adeleke handling the suit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced his withdrawal from the suit.

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) had approached the court, seeking an order to prevent the appeal court reinstated chairmen of the APC from controlling the affairs of the councils.

When the case was called at the Ikirun High Court, yesterday, Justice Adeleke, in apparent anger, announced his withdrawal and vowed to return the case file to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge.

He recalled how a petition was filed against him by the APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, accusing him of planning to be biased in the matter.

According to the judge, another APC chieftain, Mr. Sunday Akere, publicly accused him of planning to cause chaos with unfair judgment.

“On April 6, 2025, Sunday Akere addressed a press conference wherein he alleged that this court was brought to procure kangaroo judgment to cause chaos in Osun State. Similarly, on April 10, 2025, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal petitioned the Chief Judge of Osun, accusing this court of conspiracy with the claimant to procure judgment without hearing from all parties.

“The persons have successfully set public opinion against this court and in my opinion, justice is rooted in public confidence. And perception at times, is stronger than reality. I cannot, despite these allegations of bias, proceed to determine the matter, as any outcome would be perceived as bias. If at the end, a judgment was delivered in favour of party A, the other would say I was bought to deliver it and if it favours party B, the other would say I was blackmailed to give the judgement.

“If someone is to be said to be non-partisan, that person is me as I am accountable to Almighty Allah and the oath of office. To this end, I shall, in line with the practice of my profession, proceed to disqualify myself from the suit.

“The combined effect of the APC is that I cannot deliver true judgement in this matter. Therefore, the file numbered HIK/5/2025 is returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment,” Justice Adeleke said.