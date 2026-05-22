Osun gov, monarch, community hail Aina, 39, new JAMB registrar

From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the next Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Presidency announced yesterday.

According to the appointment made public in a State House statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Aina is to succeed Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure ends on July 31.

Aina, who turns 40 in July, is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a specialist in national examination systems, digital infrastructure and public-sector institutional reform. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent and an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.According to the statement, he began his career with JAMB during his National Youth Service, gaining early exposure to admissions processes and data-driven institutional operations.

More than 15 years after graduation, he has advised federal and state governments on system design, digital transition and operational reform, and consulted for major examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest Computer Engineering professors and would make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.

He is a member of professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

President Tinubu said he expects the new registrar to apply his knowledge and practical experience to advance JAMB’s operations beyond the achievements of his predecessor.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Aina describing him as an outstanding academia whose scholarly interventions have broadened knowledge.

He said his appointment was a mark of recognition of excellence and competence given his rich academic background and experience.

“I’m most delighted to learn of the appointment of Mr Segun Aina, a professor of Computer Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). At 39, Mr Aina has shown exceptional capacity and it is heartwarming to see that President Bola Tinubu has found him worthy of leading an important institution at the heart of our country’s education system,” Adeleke said.

He urged him to use the appointment to positively spotlight the state by delivering on the mandate of JAMB.

Similarly, the Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe and the Otan-Ayegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU), praised President Tinubu for considering a capable youth to lead JAMB.

Aare Mosebolatan described Prof. Aina as a man of proven capacity and added that he had contributed immensely to the progress of Otan-Ayegbaju, including through educational development. He noted that Prof.

“We pray that JAMB will be better under Prof. Aina’s leadership and we appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate with him as he takes on this important responsibility,” Mosebolatan said.