Osun: Election assessment gives Adeleke early advantage – TICC

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) said yesterday it had received a credible political assessment—reportedly commissioned within the strategic circles of the Osun All Progressives Congress—ahead of the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

TICC spokesperson Pelumi Olajengbesi said the assessment was carried out by independent election and voter behaviour analysts to review electoral realities, public mood, voter psychology and perceptions of governance across the state.

He claimed the findings indicate that Governor Ademola Adeleke is “heading towards a massive and decisive re-election victory”.

According to Olajengbesi, the assessment showed that Adeleke enjoys unprecedented public acceptance, cutting across civil servants and pensioners, market women and artisans, transport workers and youths, students, professionals, traditional communities and grassroots stakeholders, and even some previously neutral voting blocs.

He stated that the report allegedly projected more than 72 per cent public support for Adeleke over the Osun APC and its candidate and suggested the margin could grow as the election approaches.

Olajengbesi also said the assessment advised APC leaders against reckless financial deployment, arguing that public dissatisfaction with the APC remains strong, while Adeleke’s popularity is rising due to visible governance results.

TICC claimed the assessment credited Adeleke’s administration with changing political perception through infrastructure development, payment of inherited salary obligations, workers’ welfare reforms, education interventions, healthcare improvements, agricultural support, rural development projects and prudent management of public resources.

He said the assessment noted that many voters increasingly see Adeleke as more connected to the realities of ordinary people than the APC, which he said is struggling with the burden of its past record. Olajengbesi added that this is allegedly behind what he described as increasing APC panic, confusion, frustration and “reckless conduct”.

He alleged that the APC has increasingly resorted to propaganda, blackmail, violence, vandalism, lawlessness and misinformation, which are capable of threatening public peace and democratic order.

TICC said Osun people are politically aware and can distinguish between performance and deception. It urged security agencies, election observers, civil society organisations and other democratic stakeholders to closely monitor the activities of political actors whose conduct could threaten peace and stability.

Olajengbesi said Osun people would defend democracy peacefully, lawfully and decisively at the polls.