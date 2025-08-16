From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) and the Nigerian Army’s Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen peacebuilding and national security through non-kinetic approaches.

The agreement, signed at OSPRE’s headquarters in Abuja, aims to enhance collaborative efforts in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Deradicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DDRR) of former combatants, as well as post-conflict recovery in affected communities.

In a statement issued by OSPRE’s Program Manager, Hafsah Matazu, the agency disclosed that the MoU was signed by its Director-General, Mr. Chris Ngwodo, and OPSC’s Coordinator, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali. Both leaders described the partnership as a “new chapter” in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

Under the agreement, the two agencies will align operational strategies, promote victim-centred approaches, and advance transitional and restorative justice. The collaboration will also prioritise trauma recovery, capacity building, and evidence-based research to strengthen peace and security institutions across the country.

Brigadier General Ali emphasised the importance of a unified approach, stating, “A holistic strategy is essential, with all critical stakeholders partnering with OPSC to achieve our shared objectives. We have identified OSPRE as a key ally, and this development is welcomed at the Defence Headquarters. We are optimistic that this agreement will mark a turning point in combating insecurity and fostering lasting peace in Nigeria”.

On his part, Ngwodo highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address asymmetrical conflicts. “We are not dealing with conventional warfare. It is crucial to develop non-kinetic strategies, and Operation Safe Corridor is leading such efforts. We are eager to commence this collaboration to enhance our nation’s peace and security,” he said.

He further noted that the partnership aligns with OSPRE’s mandate under ECOWAS Article 58, which coordinates early warning and response mechanisms. “This alliance combines expertise and resources to transform post-conflict recovery, ensuring communities are not only rebuilt but also fortified against future instability,” he added.

Established in 2016, OPSC is the federal government’s flagship multi-agency non-kinetic security initiative under the Defence Headquarters. Meanwhile, OSPRE, founded in 2022 and operating under the Office of the Vice President, serves as Nigeria’s National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms.