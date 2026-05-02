Osimhen will solve Chelsea’s No. 9 problem – Petit

By Seyi Babalola

Former France player Emmanuel Petit is backing Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen to break the apparent ‘curse’ associated with Chelsea’s number nine shirt.

The Blues have failed to produce a striker in the mould of Didier Drogba.

Many excellent strikers have come and gone at Stamford Bridge without leaving their imprint.

But Petit believes Osimhen is the reliable number nine that Chelsea have been searching for.

Osimhen is being linked with a future move to the Premier League, with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

“Since Drogba, I think there’s been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea,” Petit said on Andy’s Bet Club as quoted by Goal.

“I think it’s different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse.”