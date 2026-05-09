Osifo awaits APC’s directive to step down for Tinubu

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential aspirant, Osifo Stanley, has said that he is yet to receive a directive from the national leadership of the party to sacrifice his ambition by stepping down for President Bola Tinubu ahead of this month’s party primary.

He spoke to newsmen after undergoing the compulsory screening exercise for all aspirants in Abuja on Saturday.

Osifo also expressed confidence that the screening committee would not disqualify him from participating in the party primaries, stressing that they would do the needful.

Responding to whether he would submit himself to the decision of the party’s leadership to adopt the consensus option, he said: “Whatever position is taken, I am a party member, and I am expected to follow the rules and regulations of the party.”

On whether he is willing to step down if the party asks him, he said: “The party has not told anyone to step down. The party has not mentioned anything like that.”

“We have not discussed stepping down. I have never discussed anything about stepping down with anybody,” he said.

Osifo also reacted to the mode of primary, whether direct or consensus, saying he is open to either. He said, “As an aspirant and a member of the party, I am not the authority to decide which pattern of election we should adopt. It is left to the appropriate organ of our party to take that decision.”