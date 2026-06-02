OPWS neutralise four criminals, rescue two hostages, recover arms in Benue, Taraba

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi
Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) said they have recorded a series of significant positive operational outcomes across Benue and Taraba states from 24 to 31 May 2026.
The Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, said troops neutralised four criminals and rescued two kidnapped victims in Benue and Taraba states.
He also said the troops dismantled a notorious illicit drug network and recovered one AK-47 rifle and ammunition.
The statement read, “On 24 May 2026, following reports of an armed herder attack along Gbajimba/Agasha road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, troops deployed to the scene and found two injured locals.
“The victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre in Gbajimba for treatment, while a manhunt for the assailants is ongoing.
“In Taraba State, on the same day, troops responded to an armed robbery alert along Road Rafin Kada-Donga and came in contact with the robbers.
“Troops engaged the criminals and neutralised two armed robbers and recovered one AK-47 rifle with three magazines, ammunition, and cash sum of N39,950.”
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He explained that in a further show of resilience, on 25 May, troops responded to a kidnap report along Road Antegh-Zongo in Makurdi LGA, Benue State, and intercepted the abductors, who abandoned two victims and fled.
He said one suspect was arrested, while the rescued victims were reunited with their families.
He also stated that the OPWS troops conducted an intelligence-based operation against a notorious illicit drug syndicate and recovered a vehicle in Makurdi on 23 May 2026, 641 pieces of illicit drugs, as well as N781,000 in cash.
Major General Gara said a follow-up operation conducted on 27 May 2026 led to the arrest of three more suspected drug peddlers, with additional substances, a motorcycle and N40,000.
He said the arrested persons are being processed to be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.
According to him, in a most recent operation on 31 May 2026, troops of OPWS, acting on intelligence, raided a bandit enclave at Imande Igigh in Katsina-Ala LGA, neutralising two bandits and recovering ammunition and related items.
The Force Commander commended the troops, urging them to sustain the operational momentum.
He also appealed to communities to report all suspected criminal elements to law enforcement and security agencies for appropriate action, just as he warned informants to criminals to desist from the inglorious trade so as to avert unpleasant consequences.