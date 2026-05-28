Only Atiku, Tinubu are in Premier League of Nigerian politics — Otubanjo

By Lawrence Agbo

Professor Femi Otubanjo has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu as the only politicians currently operating in the “Premier League” of Nigerian politics ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Otubanjo made the remark while reacting to Atiku’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the Dumebi Kachikwu-led African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, no other aspirant within the ADC had the political strength to stop Atiku from clinching the ticket.

“There was nothing to it beyond Atiku’s emergence as the ADC presidential candidate. No one else could have defeated him, which is why Peter Obi ran to the NDC,” he said.

Otubanjo further described the ADC as a “special-purpose vehicle” designed around Atiku’s presidential ambition.

Using a football analogy, the political analyst ranked major Nigerian politicians into different competitive divisions.

“Using a football analogy, Atiku and Tinubu are the only two in the Premier League of Nigerian politics. Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are in the Championship, with Rotimi Amaechi and the likes in League One,” he stated.

He also expressed surprise at the presidential ambition of former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

“I’m surprised Amaechi wants to be president,” Otubanjo added.

His comments come amid increasing political realignments and coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.