From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Tragedy was recorded in today’s by-election in parts of Anambra State as security escorts, suspected to be personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), who were driving at high speed in Onitsha, hit two tricycles at a swoop, smashing one beyond repair and killing a pedestrian in the process.

The incident, which happened at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, along People’s Club/Limca (Old) Road, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, occurred as the driver of the black Lexus Jeep was at very high speed.

Occupants of the two tricycles were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were said to have been placed on the danger list.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, “The DSS men, about four of them, on hitting the two tricycles and discovering that the occupants were badly injured, and one already dead, abandoned their Lexus Jeep and fled with their service rifles.

“People blamed the DSS men because they were at high speed and maybe the driver could not control the Jeep and it hit the tricycles and killed a passerby instantly. So they ran away immediately to avoid mob action with their guns,” he further explained.

Their immediate escape, it was gathered, was to avert mob action as sympathisers and other road users were reportedly mobilising to attack the personnel.