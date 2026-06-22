Ondo: Nine-year-old abducted pastor’s son regains freedom after three weeks

By Lawrence Agbo

Three weeks after gunmen abducted nine-year-old pastor’s son Victor Oluwatobi in Idogun, Ondo State, he has returned to his family.

The child was rescued on Sunday after a joint security operation launched by the Ondo State Government in response to his abduction.

Victor, whose father is a pastor, was taken on June 5 when armed men invaded Ugbosi Quarters in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area.

The assailants reportedly targeted a landlord during the attack and damaged two buildings in the area. However, the intended victim escaped.

In the panic that followed, Victor’s father was said to have moved some of his children away from danger but could not get to the boy, who was asleep. The attackers later left the community with him.

Security personnel, including soldiers, police officers, Amotekun operatives and local vigilantes, subsequently began a search across forests and neighbouring settlements.

The child was eventually recovered on Sunday and reunited with his family.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, confirmed the rescue and applauded the operatives and residents who contributed to the search effort.