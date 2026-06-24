Onanuga: I don’t see the level of hunger Nigerians complain about

By Lawrence Agbo

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said he does not see the extent of hunger Nigerians have complained about amid rising living costs.

Onanuga made the remarks during an interview on ARISE News, where he said the Federal Government had increased the minimum wage by more than 100 per cent.

He added that he regularly asked people working for him how they were coping with prevailing economic conditions.

“I don’t see the level of hunger Nigerians are complaining about,” Onanuga said.

“I have people working for me privately and I ask them questions about how they’re surviving and adjusting. This government has increased minimum wage by more than 100 per cent.”

His comments come amid continuing public concerns over food prices, inflation and the rising cost of living across the country.