Onanuga faults Obi over Nigeria’s power generation capacity

By Lawrence Agbo

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has faulted Peter Obi’s comments on Nigeria’s electricity supply, saying the former Labour Party presidential candidate does not understand the country’s installed power generation capacity.

Speaking on ARISE News, Onanuga said Nigeria has an installed capacity of about 13,500 megawatts, adding that the major challenge facing the power sector is gas supply rather than a lack of generating capacity.

According to him, power sector operators owe gas companies legacy debts exceeding N4 trillion, a situation he said has affected the availability of gas for electricity generation.

“Power generation has increased. We are not at the level the president met it,” Onanuga said.

“We already have in Nigeria stored capacity of 13,500 megawatts. The problem we are having is no gas. The players in the sector are owing the gas companies legacy debt of over N4 trillion, which has become the problem of this administration.”

He said the Federal Government was working to address the debt and supply constraints in order to improve electricity generation and distribution nationwide.