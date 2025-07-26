From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Friday commended the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his dedication to public service and his unrelenting contributions to national development, particularly in the area of infrastructure.

The governor, in a statement on behalf of the government and the people of Edo State, celebrated the Minister of works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, on the occasion of his birthday.

He recalled Umahi’s impactful tenure as governor of Ebonyi State, where he spearheaded unbeatable transformations, and his continued commitment to the progress of Nigeria as the Minister of Works.

“David Umahi is a visionary leader, whose commitment to excellence and development is evident in his impactful work. His strides in infrastructure development, both as a governor and now as a minister, are commendable and worthy of emulation. On this special day, we join his family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life of service and impact”, Okpebholo said in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

He wished Umahi many more years in good health, wisdom, and continued service to the nation.