From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, praised the support and cooperation of his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa towards the progress and development of the State.

In a statement to congratulate Idahosa on the occasion of his birthday, Okpebholo said “My Deputy has been a tireless and dedicated partner in our mission to serve the people of Edo State.

“His passion for public service and his insightful contributions have been invaluable. He is a key pillar of our administration, and I am proud to have him working alongside me.”

The governor praised Rt. Hon. Idahosa’s role in the administration’s achievements across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“His dedication is not just a personal quality, but a driving force behind the success of our programs. He is a trusted partner, He works diligently, ensuring our policies are effectively implemented for the benefit of every Edo citizen.

“On this special day, we celebrate a man of integrity, a true statesman, and a loyal friend. May he be blessed with many more years of impactful service to our dear State”, Okpebholo added.