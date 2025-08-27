From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State branch have protested over alleged inhuman treatment by the Federal government.

The ASUU members led by Professor Michael Ugwuene, MOUAU branch Chairman and other top members of the union, decried the Federal government refusal to implement the renegotiated 2009 agreement it had with the union.

The protesting lecturers claimed they have been on the same salary scale for 15 years, added they joined the nationwide protest as last ultimatum before eventual strike they promised would be mother of all strikes.

Speaker after speaker slammed the Federal Government for not being alive to her responsibility as it concerns university lecturers’ welfare.

“Our Professors are not taking more N500,000 as monthly salaries. They are still owing us three and half years salary arrears even when we have already graduated the students.

“They are presently talking on how to increase the salaries and wages of political office holders while lecturers have remained on the same salary scale for years.”

Professors Uzochukwu Onyebinama and Marbel Ifeoma Onwuka declared that ASUU members will down tools unless the Federal responds to their demands.

They condemned the Federal government’s Tertiary Institution Staff Support Funds (TISSF) loan as not only being another big scam, but also an insult on the sensibilities of the lecturers.