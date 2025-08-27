The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASSU of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State has joined the National body in the ongoing strike and called for improved salary and welfare packages for members.

Rising from a meeting of the body at the Igbariam campus, the workers stated that they were in solidarity with the parent National body, adding that as a branch they’re not against the Anambra state government which is presently showing commitment towards their welfare and improving salaries, as well as infrastructure intervention in the 3 campuses but must obey the directive from their national headquarters.

Chairman of ASUU in the University, Comrade Bruno Ibekilo said shortly after the meeting, several agreements have been reached in the past between the Federal government and the University workers but government has been foot dragging over them.

“The Federal government haa not shown serious commitment as regards doing the needful as agreed. These are issues that has to do with the renegotiations of the 2009 ASUU federal government agreement and sustainable funding of the Universities”.

He further narrated other issues which include victimization of their members in other Universities and the non-payment of backlog of entitlements.

“This also includes the victimization of our colleagues at the Lagos State University and Kogi State University (now Abubakar Audu University) as well as the Federal University of Technology Owerri FUTO”.

“We also have the issue of outstanding 25 percent and 35 percent arrears in salary increases and promotion arrears for about four years now and third party deductions”.

Comrade Ibekilo further lamented that it was expected that the federal government should have commenced the process of implementing those agreement but failed to do so. “We were expecting the Federal government to hurriedly go to work on those issues to ensure that this new strike do not come to be.

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka