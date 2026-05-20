Ojude Oba 2026 will hold despite Awujale’s passing — Organisers

By Lawrence Agbo

Organisers of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival have confirmed that the annual cultural celebration will go ahead as planned despite the death of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, revealing that the monarch expressly directed that the festival must never be suspended during any period of royal transition.

The clarification was made during a press briefing held at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu Ode ahead of the 2026 edition of the globally recognised festival, themed “Ojude Oba 2026: Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona.”

Members of the organising committee, sponsors, cultural stakeholders, and partners attended the event, which also featured exhibitions of products and services linked to the festival.

Speaking during the briefing, the festival coordinator, Professor Fassy Yusuf, dismissed speculations suggesting that the celebration might not hold following the monarch’s passing.

According to him, the late Awujale made it clear before his death that Ojude Oba should continue uninterrupted regardless of any interregnum.

Yusuf explained that this year’s edition would serve both as a celebration of Ijebu culture and a tribute to the late monarch, whose 65-year reign left a lasting impact on the social, economic, and cultural development of Ijebuland.

“The 2026 edition of Ojude Oba Festival is not only a celebration of culture and heritage, but also a solemn tribute to the longest reigning monarch in the history of Ijebuland,” he said.

He also condemned campaigns promoting the slogan “No Awujale, No Ojude Oba,” insisting that the festival represents a collective cultural institution that extends beyond any individual ruler.

“The Ojude Oba Festival transcends individuals. It is deeply rooted in the identity, pride, and unity of the Ijebu people,” Yusuf stated.

He warned that suspending the event would have damaged cultural preservation, tourism, commercial activities, and the international profile of Ijebuland.

According to the organisers, the late monarch strongly believed the festival should continue eternally as a sacred symbol of the people’s heritage.

The committee further described Oba Adetona as a visionary traditional ruler whose reign transformed Ijebuland and strengthened the global appeal of Ojude Oba.

Originally rooted in Islamic celebrations, the festival has evolved into a major cultural gathering embraced by Muslims, Christians, traditional worshippers, and visitors from different backgrounds.

With a history stretching beyond a century, Ojude Oba is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s strongest symbols of religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and communal unity.

The organisers noted that the grand finale, usually held on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, attracts millions of participants and tourists from across Nigeria and abroad.

Highlights of the celebration will include colourful outings by various Regberegbe age-grade groups dressed in elaborate traditional attire, alongside the famous horse-riding parade featuring descendants of ancient Ijebu warlords.

The committee disclosed that at least 25 notable warrior families are expected to participate in the equestrian procession during the 2026 edition.

Beyond its cultural displays, the organisers said the festival continues to drive economic activities across Ijebuland by boosting commerce, tourism, and local businesses before and after the event.

They also revealed that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has been invited as Special Guest of Honour.

Expected dignitaries include Dapo Abiodun, his wife Bamidele Abiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

Previous editions of the festival have attracted several high-profile personalities, including Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and businessman Aliko Dangote.